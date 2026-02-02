Stamps Sign Defensive Lineman Pollard

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Norell Pollard.

Norell Pollard

Defensive lineman

College: Virginia Tech

Height: 6.01

Weight: 283

Born: Feb. 18, 2000

Birthplace: Apopka, FL

American

Pollard attended training camps with the National Football League's Washington Commanders in 2024 and 2025. In six pre-season games over the two seasons, he recorded five tackles.

In college, Pollard played 61 games over five years at Virginia Tech. He made 48 starts for the Hokies and made 118 tackles including 22 tackles for loss while also contributing 12 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Pollard was a team captain in his final two seasons.







