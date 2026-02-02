Stamps Sign Defensive Lineman Pollard
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Norell Pollard.
Norell Pollard
Defensive lineman
College: Virginia Tech
Height: 6.01
Weight: 283
Born: Feb. 18, 2000
Birthplace: Apopka, FL
American
Pollard attended training camps with the National Football League's Washington Commanders in 2024 and 2025. In six pre-season games over the two seasons, he recorded five tackles.
In college, Pollard played 61 games over five years at Virginia Tech. He made 48 starts for the Hokies and made 118 tackles including 22 tackles for loss while also contributing 12 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Pollard was a team captain in his final two seasons.
