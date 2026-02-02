Tiger-Cats Sign National Quarterback Tre Ford

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the team has signed national quarterback Tre Ford to a two-year contract.

Ford, 27, spent the last four seasons with the Edmonton Elks (2022-25), appearing in 60 career games. He completed 359-of-534 passes for 4,651 yards, 29 touchdowns and 19 interceptions, while adding 124 carries for 1,129 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in his CFL career.

The 6-foot, 192-pound native of Niagara Falls, Ontario developed at the University of Waterloo, where he played in 33 games and completed 597-of-863 passes for 8,003 yards, 64 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. Ford won the Hec Crighton Trophy in 2021 as the top player in U SPORTS football.

Ford was originally selected by Edmonton in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2022 CFL Draft.

"Tre is a talented young quarterback who will add value to our QB room," said Scott Milanovich, Head Coach, Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "Like all of our quarterbacks, he will be judged based on what we see in the meeting rooms and practice, as well as the way he performs in the games. Bo Levi Mitchell is our Captain and unquestioned starter at quarterback, and Tre will have a great opportunity to learn from him and compete for our backup quarterback job. I am very excited to work with him and look forward to helping him become the player that he knows he can be."







