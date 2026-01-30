Tiger-Cats Ink Defensive Back Gregory Junior

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed American defensive back Gregory Junior.

Junior, 26, was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars and has appeared in 10 career NFL games, recording 17 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass defended. The 6-0, 203-pound native of Crossett, Arkansas spent the 2024 season on the practice squads of the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, and competed with Houston, Green Bay, and Denver during the 2025 offseason. Collegiately, 43 games, 128 tackles (91 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, one interception, 17 passes defended.







