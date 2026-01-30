Lions Bring Back Veteran Wide Receiver Hergy Mayala
Published on January 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced today that the team has signed National wide receiver Hergy Mayala to a one-year contract.
Mayala (6'0, 206 lbs)- was originally signed to the Lions practice roster last August after a stint with the Toronto Argonauts, where he made three receptions for 40 yards in seven appearances.
A veteran of 72 CFL games, the Montreal native was selected eighth overall by the Calgary Stampeders in 2019. He hauled in 67 receptions for 846 yards and five touchdowns across two seasons with the Stamps.
Mayala moved to his hometown Alouettes from 2022-23, recording 40 catches for 527 yards and two majors in 20 games.
He signed with the Edmonton Elks for 2024 and registered 47 receptions for 503 yards and five touchdown grabs.
