RedBlacks Add Global Punter James Burnip

OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has signed global punter James Burnip.

Burnip, 24, most recently spent training camp last year with the New Orleans Saints. The native of Mount Macedon, Victoria, Australia, was selected by the REDBLACKS in the second round, 14th overall in the 2025 CFL Global Draft. The former University of Alabama punter played 55 games over his four seasons with the Crimson Tide (2021-24), posting 201 punts for 8,808 yards (43.8 avg) with a career long of 67 yards. Burnip finished his career second in Alabama history in yards per punt, was a semi-finalist for the Ray Guy award in 2024 and earned All-American honours in 2023 (Pro Football Focus).







