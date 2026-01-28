RedBlacks Re-Sign Dariusz Bladek
Published on January 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has re-signed national offensive lineman Dariusz Bladek to a one-year contract.
Bladek, 31, suited up in 11 games for the REDBLACKS in 2025, including 10 starts on the offensive line before suffering a season-ending leg injury in August. The 6'4, 303-pound native of Clifton, New Jersey has played 100 games over his eight seasons in the CFL with the REDBLACKS (2024-25), Toronto Argonauts (2021-23) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2017-19).
After playing four seasons (2012-15) at Bethune-Cookman University, Bladek was selected by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the second round, 11th overall in the 2017 CFL Draft. Prior to heading to the CFL, Bladek attended mini-camp with the Baltimore Ravens in 2016.
