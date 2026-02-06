RedBlacks Sign Global Defensive Lineman Blessman Ta'ala

Published on February 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has re-signed global defensive lineman Blessman Ta'ala.

Ta'ala, 26, played 17 games last season for the Ottawa REDBLACKS, registering 16 defensive tackles and four quarterback sacks. The American Samoa product has played 47 games over three seasons with the REDBLACKS (2023-25), registering 30 total tackles, including 29 defensive tackles, six quarterback sacks and one forced fumble. He was originally selected by Ottawa with the first overall pick in the 2023 CFL Global Draft after a successful collegiate career at the University of Hawaii.







