Grey Cup Community Tour Schedule - Saturday, February 7th to Wednesday, February 18th
Published on February 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
It's hitting the road! The Saskatchewan Roughriders Grey Cup Community Tour officially begins tomorrow!
As promised, the Grey Cup will visit cities, towns and gatherings across the province, appearing at a variety of community events and special locations to celebrate the passion and pride that defines Rider Nation. These stops will provide fans with the opportunity to see the Grey Cup, take photos, and take part in community-focused celebrations.
First stop? Humboldt: Gear up and head to the Elgar Petersen Arena when the Humboldt Broncos take on the Estevan Bruins. The visit fulfills a Club commitment to the Broncos and the City of Humboldt after the tragic bus crash; to be one of the first communities the Grey Cup would stop after the Roughriders won.
The Grey Cup, as well as members of the 2025 Championship Team and Gainer the Gopher will be in attendance, with photo opportunities on the concourse and a pregame ceremony included in the fun.
From there, the Grey Cup will travel to Nipawin, Melfort and beyond!
The Club will provide updates on public tour dates to the media on a rolling basis, but the most up to date information will be available on the Roughriders website: https://www.riderville.com/grey-cup-tour/
Please note that the list below is not comprehensive and primarily reflects tour events that are open to the public. Media should reach out to Director of Communications Arielle Zerr with any inquiries about tour locations and coverage opportunities.
Upcoming Public Event Dates:
Saturday, February 7th
Humboldt: Official Tour Kickoff - Humboldt Broncos vs Estevan Bruins
Where: Elgar Peterson Arena
When: 7:30 p.m. puck drop, photo opportunities available on the concourse beginning pregame
Sunday, February 8th
Nipawin - Curling Sask Mixed Doubles Tournament
Where: Nipawin Evergreen Curling Club
When: 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Monday, February 9th
Melfort - Community Event
Where: Kerry Vickar Centre
When: 4:00 p.m to 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, February 10th
James Smith Cree Nation - no public events
Prince Albert - Prince Albert Raiders vs Regina Pats
Where: Art Hauser Arena
When: 7 p.m. puck drop
Thursday, February 12th
Saskatoon - Rider Store
Where: Midtown, near the Rider Store
When: 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. - players will be available to sign autographs
Saturday, February 14th
Regina - Frost in Collaboration with the Saskatchewan Science Centre
Where: Cornwall Centre
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Monday, February 16th
Weyburn - Family Fun Day
Where: Credit Union Spark Centre
Time: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Weyburn - Red Wings vs Melville Millionaires
Where: Crescent Point Place
When: 3 p.m. puck drop
Tuesday, February 17th
North Battleford - Community Event
Where: Don Ross Centre Gym
Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, February 18th
Meadow Lake - Saskatchewan Winter Games
Venues and Times TBC
