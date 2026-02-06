Grey Cup Community Tour Schedule - Saturday, February 7th to Wednesday, February 18th

Published on February 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







It's hitting the road! The Saskatchewan Roughriders Grey Cup Community Tour officially begins tomorrow!

As promised, the Grey Cup will visit cities, towns and gatherings across the province, appearing at a variety of community events and special locations to celebrate the passion and pride that defines Rider Nation. These stops will provide fans with the opportunity to see the Grey Cup, take photos, and take part in community-focused celebrations.

First stop? Humboldt: Gear up and head to the Elgar Petersen Arena when the Humboldt Broncos take on the Estevan Bruins. The visit fulfills a Club commitment to the Broncos and the City of Humboldt after the tragic bus crash; to be one of the first communities the Grey Cup would stop after the Roughriders won.

The Grey Cup, as well as members of the 2025 Championship Team and Gainer the Gopher will be in attendance, with photo opportunities on the concourse and a pregame ceremony included in the fun.

From there, the Grey Cup will travel to Nipawin, Melfort and beyond!

The Club will provide updates on public tour dates to the media on a rolling basis, but the most up to date information will be available on the Roughriders website: https://www.riderville.com/grey-cup-tour/

Please note that the list below is not comprehensive and primarily reflects tour events that are open to the public. Media should reach out to Director of Communications Arielle Zerr with any inquiries about tour locations and coverage opportunities.

Upcoming Public Event Dates:

Saturday, February 7th

Humboldt: Official Tour Kickoff - Humboldt Broncos vs Estevan Bruins

Where: Elgar Peterson Arena

When: 7:30 p.m. puck drop, photo opportunities available on the concourse beginning pregame

Sunday, February 8th

Nipawin - Curling Sask Mixed Doubles Tournament

Where: Nipawin Evergreen Curling Club

When: 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Monday, February 9th

Melfort - Community Event

Where: Kerry Vickar Centre

When: 4:00 p.m to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 10th

James Smith Cree Nation - no public events

Prince Albert - Prince Albert Raiders vs Regina Pats

Where: Art Hauser Arena

When: 7 p.m. puck drop

Thursday, February 12th

Saskatoon - Rider Store

Where: Midtown, near the Rider Store

When: 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. - players will be available to sign autographs

Saturday, February 14th

Regina - Frost in Collaboration with the Saskatchewan Science Centre

Where: Cornwall Centre

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Monday, February 16th

Weyburn - Family Fun Day

Where: Credit Union Spark Centre

Time: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Weyburn - Red Wings vs Melville Millionaires

Where: Crescent Point Place

When: 3 p.m. puck drop

Tuesday, February 17th

North Battleford - Community Event

Where: Don Ross Centre Gym

Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, February 18th

Meadow Lake - Saskatchewan Winter Games

Venues and Times TBC







Canadian Football League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.