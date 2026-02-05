Riders Sign Former Broncos Receiver Tyrie Cleveland

Published on February 5, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland.

Cleveland (6'2-205) joins the Roughriders with four years of NFL experience. He was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round, 252nd overall, of the 2020 NFL Draft. He went on to play three seasons (2020-22) with the Club suiting up for 23 regular season games and registering eight receptions for 91 yards, and 10 kickoff returns for 234 yards. After the Broncos, Cleveland spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles (2023) and the Indianapolis Colts (2024).

Collegiately, Cleveland played four seasons (2016-19) at Florida, appearing in 46 games as a Gator. He posted 79 receptions for 1,271 yards and eight touchdowns and an impressive 16.1 yards per catch average. The 28-year-old also returned 10 kickoffs for 242 yards and one touchdown and was noted by Florida for his strong play on special teams.







