Riders Add Former Michigan State Kicker Jonathan Kim

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American kicker Jonathan Kim.

Kim (6'0-227) signed with the NFL's Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft, spending a portion of training camp with the team.

As a senior at Michigan State in 2024, Kim made 19 of 21 field-goal attempts - a 90.5-per-cent accuracy rate - with the longest three-pointer being a 55-yarder. He was 11-for-12 from 40 yards or more over the course of the season, with the lone miss being from 55. Kim also set a school record for field goals in a game (six) en route to being a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2024. The six field goals were an FBS single-game high that season.

In 2023, Kim went 13-for-18 on field-goal attempts for Michigan State, with four successful three-pointers of at least 50 yards. His 58-yarder against the University of Iowa on Sept. 30, 2023 was the longest in the history of the Hawkeyes' nearly century-old home venue, Kinnick Stadium. He graduated as Michigan State's All-Time leader in field-goal percentage (82.1).

Kim transferred to Michigan State after spending four seasons (2019-2022) at the University of North Carolina, where he was primarily the Tar Heels' kickoff specialist. He led American college football in touchbacks (76) in 2020 and was first in the Atlantic Coast Conference (65) and fourth in the nation the following year. Over 60 college games, representing two schools, he averaged 63.6 yards per kickoff and registered 246 touchbacks. Only 62 of his kickoffs were returned.







