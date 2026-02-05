Argos Sign Two Americans: DB Anthony Wilson & P Reed Martin

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that the team has signed American DB Anthony Wilson and American P Reed Martin.

Wilson (5'9"/191lbs) attended West Virginia (2023-2024), where he recorded 182 tackles, three interceptions, and seven knockdowns in 26 games for the Mountaineers. Before WVU, the South Carolina native attended Georgia Southern, where he played 39 games and recorded 246 tackles, 105 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and 23 knockdowns. Wilson was named Third Team All-Sun Belt in 2021 and Honourable Mention in 2020 and 2022.

Martin (5'10"/190lbs) played 42 games at Edinboro University (2021-2024), where he averaged 41 yards per punt over 42 games. The Pennsylvania native had 38 punts of 50 or more yards, and 74 punts downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line. The punter also made 7-of-14 field goals he attempted. Martin played some defensive back as well, tallying 107 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one blocked kick, and 10 knockdowns. He was named First Team All-PSAC as a punter in 2024 and 2022, and Second Team in 2021.







