Boatmen Bring Back DL Thiadric Hansen & LB Brian Harelimana; Sign DB Peyton Buckley & Caleb Nelson

Published on February 2, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have re-signed Global DL Thiadric Hansen, Canadian LB Brian Harelimana, and signed American DB's Peyton Buckley and Caleb Nelson.

Hansen (6'1"/235lbs) played 11 games in Double Blue last season, tallying nine special teams tackles. The native of Germany joined the Argos in 2024 and was a key contributor on special teams in helping Toronto win its 19th Grey Cup championship. Winnipeg's second overall pick in the 2019 CFL European Draft, Hansen suited up for 46 games in Bomber blue, recording 18 defensive tackles, 21 special teams tackles, five sacks, and five forced fumbles, winning the Grey Cup twice in his four years there. For his career, Hansen has amassed 22 defensive tackles, 40 special teams tackles, five sacks, and three forced fumbles across 69 regular-season games.

Harelimana (6'0"/235lbs) played 14 games for the Boatmen in 2025, tallying five special teams tackles. The five-year CFL veteran spent his first three seasons in Montreal after being drafted in the fourth-round of the 2020 CFL Draft. The University of Montreal native joined the Double Blue late in 2023 and would help the Argos win the Grey Cup in 2024. For his career, Harelimana has recorded 19 defensive tackles, 32 special teams tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble in 58 games.

Buckley (6'1"/207lbs) attended mini-camp with the Washington Commanders in 2025. The Wisconsin native spent four seasons (2021-2024) at Augustana University, where he compiled 281 tackles, 22 for loss, three sacks, 12 interceptions, 43 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in 48 games. Buckley was named All-Conference three times and Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2024. He began his collegiate career at St. Cloud State in 2019.

Nelson (6'1"/192lbs) attended mini-camp with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024. The California native appeared in 24 games at Sacramento State (2022-2023), starting 23, while tallying 64 tackles, two interceptions, 23 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one blocked kick. He would be named Second Team All-Big Sky in 2022. Before Sacramento State, the defensive back spent three seasons at North Dakota, where he made 31 tackles in 23 games.

The team also announced the release of American RB Deonta McMahon and Canadian LB Stephen Smith.







