Tiger-Cats Re-Sign Keaton Bruggeling, Add Xavier Malone

Published on February 2, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has re-signed National wide receiver Keaton Bruggeling and signed American receiver/returner Xavier Malone.

Bruggeling, 27, joined the Tiger-Cats as a free agent ahead of the 2025 season. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound native of St. Catharines, Ontario appeared in nine games with Hamilton last season, recording seven receptions for 63 yards. He was selected 22nd overall in the 2022 CFL Draft by the Ottawa Redblacks and suited up in 31 career CFL games over three seasons with Ottawa (2022-24), registering eight receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown.

Malone, 25, most recently played for the Michigan Panthers of the UFL during the 2025 season. The 5-7, 182-pound native of Mound Bayou, Mississippi previously spent time with the Atlanta Falcons (2023) and the Toronto Argonauts (2024). He played collegiately at Northeast Mississippi Community College (2018-20) and Henderson State University (2020-22), totaling 175 receptions for 3,045 yards and 23 touchdowns across 36 games.







Canadian Football League Stories from February 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.