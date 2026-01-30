Tiger-Cats Re-Sign American Defensive Back Destin Talbert
Published on January 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has re-signed American defensive back Destin Talbert.
Talbert, 26, joined the Tiger-Cats ahead of the 2024 season and has spent the past two seasons with the club. Over 36 career games, the 6-0, 187-pound native of Darien, Illinois has recorded 113 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, five interceptions and one defensive touchdown.
In 2025, Talbert led the Tiger-Cats with 12 pass knockdowns, ranking second in the CFL, and earned CFL Honour Roll recognition in Week 7 after playing 55 defensive snaps and registering six defensive tackles, two interceptions and two pass knockdowns.
Collegiately, played 67 games over five seasons at North Dakota State University (2018-22), posting 144 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 25 passes defended, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.
