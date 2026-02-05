Tiger-Cats Add American Offensive Tackle Quinn Carroll

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the team has signed American offensive tackle Quinn Carroll.

Carroll, 25, played collegiately at the University of Notre Dame (2019-21) and the University of Minnesota (2022-24).

The 6-6, 315-pound native of Edina, Minnesota, appeared in 14 games with Notre Dame before transferring to Minnesota, where he started 39 consecutive games along the offensive line, seeing action at right tackle, right guard and left tackle.

Carroll was named a three-time All-Big Ten Honourable Mention selection (2022-24), earned two-time Academic All-Big Ten honours (2023-24), and participated in the 2025 Hula Bowl.







