Tiger-Cats Sign Two-Time All-CFL Linebacker Wynton McManis

Published on February 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the signing of two-time All-CFL American linebacker Wynton McManis.

McManis, 31, brings seven seasons of CFL experience with the Calgary Stampeders (2017-20) and Toronto Argonauts (2022-25). The 6-foot, 220-pound native of Memphis, Tennessee has appeared in 100 regular season games, registering 390 defensive tackles, 52 special teams tackles, 16 sacks, nine interceptions, three defensive touchdowns and four forced fumbles.

In 2025, McManis played in 13 regular season games, amassing 62 defensive tackles, four sacks, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, five pass knockdowns, and two interceptions.

A two-time All-CFL selection (2022, 2023) and two-time All-CFL East Division honouree (2022, 2023), McManis is a three-time Grey Cup champion, winning with Calgary in 2018 and Toronto in 2022 and 2024.

His professional experience also includes NFL stints with the San Francisco 49ers (2016), New Orleans Saints (2020-2021), and Miami Dolphins (2021).

Collegiately, McManis played at the University of Memphis (2012-15), where he recorded 111 tackles (75 solo), 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception, and one touchdown.

"Wynton is one of the premier defenders in our league," said Hamilton Tiger-Cats Head Coach Scott Milanovich. "He plays the game the right way - with physicality, intelligence, and a relentless motor. Beyond what he brings on the field, his experience as a Grey Cup champion and his leadership in the locker room are invaluable and we're excited to welcome him to our organization."

The Tiger-Cats will hold a media conference with McManis on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET, in person and via Zoom. Please email ticatspr@ticats.ca to register for the Zoom link or to confirm in-person attendance.







Canadian Football League Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.