Stampeders Re-Sign Veteran Aussie
Published on February 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed global defensive back Bailey Devine-Scott. A third-round selection by Calgary in the 2022 Canadian Football League global draft, the Australian had been eligible to become a free agent next week.
Bailey Devine-Scott
#21
Defensive back
College: Western New England
Height: 5.11
Weight: 211
Born: Dec. 27, 1999
Birthplace: Westmead, AU
Global
In 2025, Devine-Scott played all 18 regular-season games including three starts at safety and had 13 defensive tackles, seven special-teams tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. In a Week 21 victory at Edmonton, he chased down Justin Rankin just before the Elks player crossed the goal-line and punched the ball loose to save a touchdown.
Devine-Scott was the starting safety for the Western Semi-Final and made three tackles.
In 46 career regular-season games over four seasons with the Red and White, Devine-Scott has amassed 31 defensive tackles including two tackles for loss, 33 special-teams stops, two sacks, one forced fumble and one knockdown.
Canadian Football League Stories from February 4, 2026
- Stampeders Re-Sign Veteran Aussie - Calgary Stampeders
- Roughriders Sign Veteran Linebacker Josh Woods - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Tiger-Cats Sign Two-Time All-CFL Linebacker Wynton McManis - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Stampeders Stories
- Stampeders Re-Sign Veteran Aussie
- McMahon Lands at McMahon
- Stamps Sign Defensive Lineman Pollard
- Wilson Re-Signs with Stampeders
- Stamps Add All-Conference D-Lineman