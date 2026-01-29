Wilson Re-Signs with Stampeders
Published on January 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed American linebacker Kyle Wilson. A veteran of 65 Canadian Football League games over five seasons, the Wichita, Kan., product had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 10.
Kyle Wilson
#31
Linebacker
College: Arkansas State
Height: 6.00
Weight: 224
Born: Nov. 2, 1995
Birthplace: Wichita, KS
American
Wilson signed with the Stampeders on June 26, 2025, after starting the season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. In 16 combined games with the two teams, Wilson had 67 defensive tackles including one tackle for loss, six special-teams tackles, one forced fumble and one knockdown.
In 65 career CFL contests, he has 216 defensive tackles including nine tackles for loss, 16 special-teams takedowns, two sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and four knockdowns.
Prior to coming to Canada, Wilson was a second-team Sun Belt Conference all-star in his senior season at Arkansas State and spent time on National Football League practice squads with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Chargers.
