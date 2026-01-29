Wilson Re-Signs with Stampeders

The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed American linebacker Kyle Wilson. A veteran of 65 Canadian Football League games over five seasons, the Wichita, Kan., product had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 10.

Kyle Wilson

#31

Linebacker

College: Arkansas State

Height: 6.00

Weight: 224

Born: Nov. 2, 1995

Birthplace: Wichita, KS

American

Wilson signed with the Stampeders on June 26, 2025, after starting the season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. In 16 combined games with the two teams, Wilson had 67 defensive tackles including one tackle for loss, six special-teams tackles, one forced fumble and one knockdown.

In 65 career CFL contests, he has 216 defensive tackles including nine tackles for loss, 16 special-teams takedowns, two sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and four knockdowns.

Prior to coming to Canada, Wilson was a second-team Sun Belt Conference all-star in his senior season at Arkansas State and spent time on National Football League practice squads with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Chargers.







