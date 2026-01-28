Joseph Re-Signs with Stampeders

The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed national defensive lineman Daniel Joseph. The 28-year-old Torontonian had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 10.

A first-round draft selection by the BC Lions in 2021, Joseph signed with the Stampeders in September of 2025 and appeared in six games for the Red and White, recording three defensive tackles and three special-teams stops and returning two kickoffs for 34 yards.

In 14 career games for Toronto, Edmonton and Calgary, Joseph has accumulated eight defensive tackles including one tackle for loss, one sack and four special-teams tackles.

In college, Joseph played his final two seasons at North Carolina State and in 23 games for the Wolfpack, he made 83 tackles including 19 tackles for loss and added 11.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He started his collegiate career with 32 games over three seasons at Penn State. In 33 games for the Nittany Lions, he amassed 30 tackles including 6.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.







