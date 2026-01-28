Roughriders Release Pending Free Agent Shawn Bane Jr.

Published on January 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released American wide receiver and pending free agent Shawn Bane Jr.

Bane Jr. signed with Roughriders and spent three seasons with the Club. In total Bane Jr. played 36 games with the Green and White, tallying 146 receptions for 1,713 yards and nine touchdowns, including a breakout season in 2023, registering 93 receptions for 1,104 yards.







Canadian Football League Stories from January 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.