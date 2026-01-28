Riders Sign Linebacker Vi Jones
Published on January 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed AmericanlinebackerVi Jones.
Jones(6'2-225)signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2022and appearedin three games as arookie. Hesubsequentlyspent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2023-24), earning two forced fumbles and nine defensive tackles in seven games in 2024.Both forced fumbles were in the same game -against the host Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 15, 2024 - and were on back-to-back plays. The Chargers recovered the first fumble made on a kickoff return, but Jones forced a turnoverby dislodging the footballonce moreon the following play from scrimmage. He went on to join the Cardinals for 2025 registering 10 tackles in three pre-season games before beingamong the Cardinals' final cuts.
Collegiately, Jones played for USC (2017-18) before transferring to North Carolina State in 2019. As a seniorin 2021, he had 45tackles (including eight for a loss),six sacks, 12 quarterback hurries and a blocked kickin 12 games.In 2020, he blocked three kick,tying him for thelead inFBS,and started four games at weak-side linebacker. Hewas a co-recipient ofthe Wolfpack'sSpecial Teams Player of the Year awardfor 2020.He had 28 total tackles in 21 games over two seasons at USC.
