Riders Sign Linebacker Vi Jones

Published on January 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed AmericanlinebackerVi Jones.

Jones(6'2-225)signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2022and appearedin three games as arookie. Hesubsequentlyspent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2023-24), earning two forced fumbles and nine defensive tackles in seven games in 2024.Both forced fumbles were in the same game -against the host Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 15, 2024 - and were on back-to-back plays. The Chargers recovered the first fumble made on a kickoff return, but Jones forced a turnoverby dislodging the footballonce moreon the following play from scrimmage. He went on to join the Cardinals for 2025 registering 10 tackles in three pre-season games before beingamong the Cardinals' final cuts.

Collegiately, Jones played for USC (2017-18) before transferring to North Carolina State in 2019. As a seniorin 2021, he had 45tackles (including eight for a loss),six sacks, 12 quarterback hurries and a blocked kickin 12 games.In 2020, he blocked three kick,tying him for thelead inFBS,and started four games at weak-side linebacker. Hewas a co-recipient ofthe Wolfpack'sSpecial Teams Player of the Year awardfor 2020.He had 28 total tackles in 21 games over two seasons at USC.







Canadian Football League Stories from January 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.