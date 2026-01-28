Stamps Sign Pair of Rookies

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receiver Rashod Owens and American linebacker Tyreem Powell.

Rashod Owens

Receiver

College: Oklahoma State

Height: 6.02

Weight: 200

Born: Dec. 7, 2001

Birthplace: San Antonio, TX

American

Owens attended training camp with the National Football League's Cincinnati Bengals in 2025 and had three catches for 25 yards in pre-season action.

The San Antonio, Tex., product played 52 games over five years at Oklahoma State University and during his time with the Cowboys, he had 120 receptions for 1,771 yards and 10 touchdowns. Owens' most productive game came in 2023 as he had 10 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns in a victory over Texas A&M.

Tyreem Powell

Linebacker

College: Rutgers

Height: 6.04

Weight: 249

Born: Dec. 28, 2001

Birthplace: Vineland, NJ

American

Powell was signed as an undrafted free agent by the NFL's New Orleans Saints in 2025. He played three pre-season games for New Orleans and recorded three tackles.

In college, Powell played 43 games and made 32 starts over four years at Rutgers. He had 201 career tackles for the Scarlet Knights including 11.5 tackles for loss and added five sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and 10 passes defended. Powell was a two-time academic all-Big Ten selection and was a team captain during his senior season.

In another transaction, the Stampeders have released national long snapper Aaron Crawford.







