Riders Extend Three-Time Grey Cup Champion Kerfalla Exumé

Published on January 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Exumé (6'0-195) returns to the Roughriders after signing with the Green and White in February last year. The Montreal native suited up for all 18 regular season games last season, plus the Western Final and Grey Cup. Exumé excels on special teams, where he made eight tackles and a forced fumble in 2025, while also adding four defensive tackles.

Exumé was selected by Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the eighth round, 70th overall, of the 2019 CFL Draft. Now entering his seventh CFL season he's played 94 career regular season games between the Bombers, the Montreal Alouettes, the Toronto Argonauts and the Riders. He is a three-time Grey Cup Champion winning in 2019 with the Bombers, 2024 with the Argonauts and in 2025 with Saskatchewan.

Over his CFL career, Exumé has tallied a total of nine defensive tackles and 79 special teams tackles, including 25 special teams tackles in his first professional season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers - the second-best mark in the league that year.

Collegiately, he played four seasons at the University of Montreal (2015-18). He earned 26 tackles, two interceptions, four pass breakups, and one forced fumble over 22 games.







