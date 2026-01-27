Lokombo Returns for Sixth Season in Green and White

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive back Nelson Lokombo to a contract extension.

Lokombo (5'11-190) played 13 games for the Roughriders in 2025, including the Western Final and the 112th Grey Cup, registering 21 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, five pass knockdowns and an interception.

Lokombo joined the Roughriders in 2021, after being selected by the Club the first round, second overall, of the 2021 CFL Draft. He's played 52 regular season games, posting 83 defensive tackles, eight special teams tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles. He has also suited up for four post-season games, starting at safety in both the 2024 Western Semi-Final and 2024 Western Final, and earning two defensive tackles, one pass knockdown and a clutch fourth-quarter interception that helped seal the Semi-Final victory against the B.C. Lions.

Collegiately, Lokombo's 2019 season at the University of Saskatchewan earned him the Presidents' Trophy as the country's most outstanding defensive player. During that season he made 39 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, five interceptions - two of which he returned for touchdowns, four pass breakups, and one forced fumble. He was also named Canada West's Most Outstanding Defensive Player, a Canada West All-Star and a U SPORTS First-Team All-Canadian. In 2017, the Abbotsford native was named the Huskies' Rookie of the Year.







