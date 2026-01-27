Blue Bombers Add Two to Roster

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle and American offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua.

Bouyer-Randle (6-2, 240; Connecticut; born May 5, 1997, in Battle Creek, MI.) signs with the Bombers after multiple stints in the NFL (2023-2024), and a six-year collegiate career with Connecticut (2022), Texas Tech (2020-2021), and Michigan State (2017-2019).

Bouyer-Randle joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and made the practice roster out of camp. He later spent time on the Washington Commanders' practice squad before signing with the Cleveland Browns for the 2024 season, though an injury sidelined him prior to his release.

Bouyer-Randle ended his collegiate career at Connecticut, making 98 tackles (34 solo, 64 assists), eight tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions for 70 yards, four pass breakups, and one forced fumble in 13 games (10 starts) for the Huskies.

Prior, he spent two seasons at Texas Tech, recording 52 tackles (37 solo, 15 assists), two tackles for loss, one sack, and seven pass breakups in 18 games.

He began his college career at Michigan State, posting 31 tackles (17 solo, 14 assists), six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one pass breakup, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 30 games.

Mazzccua (6-5, 325; Nebraska; born: November 22, 2001, in Philadelphia, PA.) joins the Bombers after a four-year collegiate career with Nebraska (2024), Florida (2023), and Baylor (2021-2022).

Mazzccua ended is collegiate career at Nebraska, starting in three of nine games he appeared in.

Before that, Mazzccua played one season at Florida, starting 11 of 12 games at right guard and logging 743 snaps on the Gators' offensive line. After starting the first three games of the season and missing one contest, he returned to the lineup for the final eight games. Mazzccua helped Florida average 408.8 yards and 28.4 points per game while facing one of the nation's toughest schedules.

Mazzccua began his college career at Baylor, appearing in 20 games. In 2022, he started 10 of 11 games at guard and was graded out as the second-best guard in the Big 12 according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). His run-blocking grade from PFF was the best in the Big 12 and among the top 15 in the nation. Mazzccua helped the Bears average 32.2 points and 413.8 yards per game, including 182.4 rushing yards per contest.







