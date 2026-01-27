Blue Bombers Re-Sign Kyrie Wlson

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms on a one-year extension with veteran linebacker Kyrie Wilson.

Wilson (6-1, 227; Fresno State; born: November 5, 1992, in Fresno, CA.) returns in 2026 for his ninth Canadian Football League season, all of them with the Blue Bombers.

Wilson is coming off one of the best campaigns of his career, having suited up for all 18 regular season games and the Eastern Semi-Final while registering 49 defensive tackles, added two more on special teams, along with three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Wilson, 33, has now appeared in 73 games over his eight seasons with the Blue Bombers and has accumulated 206 tackles, nine sacks, one interception and three forced fumbles. He is a two-time Grey Cup champion, with his championship-sealing interception in overtime in the 2021 Grey Cup one of the most memorable moments in franchise history.







