Riders Sign Kentucky Standout Justin (J.J.) Weaver

Published on January 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Justin (J.J.) Weaver.

Weaver (6'5-241) signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent in July of 2025 and attended training camp with the team.

He spent six collegiate seasons (2019-2024) at the University of Kentucky, suiting up for 58 games and 39 starts. Over six seasons as a Wildcat Weaver recorded an impressive resume that included 197 career tackles, including 39.5 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hurries, eight pass breakups, two interceptions, five forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and a blocked kick. He ended his UK career ranking third all-time with 39.5 career tackles and fourth all-time in career sacks.

Beyond the football field, Weaver has been consistently recognized for his outstanding commitment to the community. As a senior in 2024, he was named one of 11 FBS Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members and earned Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year honours, while also receiving the Freddie Solomon Community Spirit Award and the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2024 Ron Butler Character in Adversity Award. In addition, he was an Orange Bowl Courage Award nominee.

Weaver's community efforts have included working with the homeless, supporting school programs such as backpack and bike drives, and providing haircuts for children before they return to school. Most recently, following the loss of his father and a beloved teacher, he launched a program to help young people navigate and process their grief.







