The Fourth Annual Winter Classic Charity Hockey Event Is Next Week in Saskatoon

The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation is set to drop the puck on the fourth annual Winter Classic Charity Hockey Game next week, as the popular community event returns to Merlis Belsher Place on January 31, 2026. With more than 50 percent of tickets already sold, momentum continues to build for an afternoon that brings together hockey, football, and community impact in support of youth across Saskatchewan.

Presented by McDougall Auctioneers, the Winter Classic has become a marquee event in Saskatoon, combining familiar faces, friendly rivalry, and a strong charitable focus. This year's matchup features Team Lauther, sponsored by Saskatoon Co-op and Discovery Co-op, facing off against Team Getzlaf, sponsored by Hamm Construction Ltd., with puck drop scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

Fans attending the game will see a lineup of 2025 Grey Cup Champion Saskatchewan Roughriders on the ice, including Brett Lauther, captain of Team Lauther, alongside Nick Wiebe, Noah Zerr, and Mitch Picton. Behind the benches, Kian Schaffer-Baker will coach Team Lauther, while Ajou Ajou takes the reins for Team Getzlaf.

The Winter Classic also welcomes back Roughrider alumni Chris Getzlaf, captain of Team Getzlaf, along with Jason Clermont and Andy Fantuz, the Most Valuable Canadian from the 95th Grey Cup. NHL alumni Mike Sillinger, Mike Commodore, Ryan Bayda, and Sheldon Kennedy are also set to take part, with additional special guest appearances from Charbel Dabire, Jacob Brammer, Logan Ferland, and Samuel Emilus, who was named the Most Valuable Canadian in the 2025 Grey Cup.

The Grey Cup will also be in attendance at the Winter Classic, giving fans a unique opportunity to see and take photos with Canada's most iconic football trophy. The Grey Cup Community Tour officially begins February 7 in Humboldt, making this a special stop for fans ahead of the province-wide tour.

Beyond the action on the ice, the Winter Classic remains rooted in impact. Proceeds from the event support the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation's Win With Wellness program, which brings mental wellness conversations into schools, and Rider Reading, where players visit classrooms to read with kids and help encourage a love of reading across Saskatchewan.

Fans can learn more or purchase tickets at riderville.com/winterclassic.







