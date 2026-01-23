RedBlacks Release Two
Published on January 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release


OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

RELEASED:

American defensive back Gavin Heslop

National defensive lineman Deionte Knight

