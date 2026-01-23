MEDIA RELEASE: Elks Extend Defensive Lineman Bemiy, Announce Seven Others

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have extended National defensive lineman Francis Bemiy through the 2026 season, the club announced Friday.

In addition, the Elks have announced the signing of American defensive backs JaVaughn Byrd, Travian Blaylock, and Ian Kennelly; American wide receivers Ayir Asante and Ketron Jackson Jr; American running back Antario Brown, and American defensive lineman Gavin Meyer.

Bemiy (6'3, 253) will be back in the trenches after suiting up for 15 games with the Green and Gold in 2025. Serving mostly as a rotational defender, Bemiy accumulated six defensive tackles in the middle of the Elks defence.

The 26-year-old was a first-round pick by the BC Lions in the 2023 CFL Draft (ninth overall) out of Southern Utah. With the Thunderbirds, the Montreal, QC product would earn All-Big Sky honours in 2021 - while recording 163 total-tackles, 38.5 tackles-for-loss, and 13 sacks in his college career.

Bemiy made his CFL debut in 2023 against the Edmonton Elks, recording five tackles in nine games with the Lions.

Asante (5'10, 181) rejoins the Elks after spending time on the club's practice roster in 2025. Prior to his time in the Green and Gold, the 24-year-old receiver suited up for the Ottawa REDBLACKS, making the team out of training camp before being released on June 17. He had also been a member of the New York Giants in 2024, suiting up for three preseason games for the NFL squad. Collegiately, Asante last attended the University of Wyoming in 2023 where he recorded 18 receptions for 276 yards and four touchdowns. In addition to his abilities as a wide receiver, Asante has experience as a kick returner.

Brown (5'10, 219) comes to the Elks after a four-year collegiate career at Northern Illinois University (2021-24). The Huskies running back piled up 3,090 yards on 518 attempts (6.0 yards per attempt) in 40 career games with NIU. Brown's most productive season came in 2023 where he was named All-MAC First Team after accumulating 1,296 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games. In all, Brown finished his college career with 28 total touchdowns.

Blaylock (5'11, 208) signs with the Elks after previously spending time on the BC Lions practice roster in 2025 - recording three tackles in his lone regular season game in Week 8 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Prior to his time in the CFL, Blaylock appeared in 35 games for the Wisconsin Badgers across five seasons (2018-23), missing the 2022 campaign due to injury. The defender is the son of former NFL defensive back Derrick Blaylock.

Byrd (6'0, 191) joins the Elks secondary after four seasons at Northern Illinois University (2021-24). In 47 games with the Huskies, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin native registered 147 total tackles, three interceptions, 17 pass breakups, and forced two fumbles. During his collegiate career, Byrd was named All-MAC Second Team in 2023 and All-MAC Third Team in 2024.

Jackson Jr. (6'3, 205) joins the Elks after a four-year college career split between the Baylor Bears (2023-24) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (2021-22). Over his college career, Jackson Jr. dressed in 46 games (20 starts) where he hauled in 61 receptions for 1,099 yards and seven touchdowns - while also averaging 18 yards per reception. The big play wideout would sign with the Las Vegas Raiders following the 2025 NFL Draft, spending training camp with the club.

Kennelly (6'2, 205) adds to the Green and Gold's defensive backs room after a four-year career at Grand Valley State. The 24-year-old dressed in 49 games for the Lakers, where he accumulated 174 total tackles (95 solo), eight interceptions, 19 passes defended, and three fumble recoveries. Kennelly would join the Detroit Lions following the 2025 NFL Draft, dressing for four preseason games and recording nine tackles - including a six tackle performance against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Meyer (6-3, 290) returns to the Green and Gold after joining the Club during the expanded practice roster window last season. Meyer played five seasons of NCAA Division I football - beginning his college career at the University of Wyoming, where he suited up for 32 games and recorded 67 total tackles, 8.5 tackles-for-loss, and four sacks in four seasons with the Cowboys. Meyer would transfer to the University of Southern California in 2024, where he played in 13 games for the Trojans. The defender registered 32 total tackles, two tackles-for-loss, and one sack in his lone season with USC.







