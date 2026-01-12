EE Selects Come Away with Gold, Bronze in First Ever Tournament

EDMONTON - The EE Selects picked up the first victory for the Green and Gold in 2026.

The Junior and Varsity teams travelled to Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan from January 8 to 11 to compete against international competition in the Battle of the Prairies Tournament, coming away with both a gold and bronze medal in the process.

The Varsity team (U-18) went a perfect 3-0 in the tournament, defeating two teams from Saskatchewan and one team from Monterrey, Mexico - where they will travel for another tournament in February of this year.

Their victories included a 33-12 win over Saskatchewan Black team, a 25-16 win over Monterrey Fuego, and a 12-6 win over the Saskatchewan White team in the tournament finals.

The EE Selects Junior team celebrates their third place victory

The Junior team (U-14) finished the tournament with a 2-1 record, capturing third among the age group in a 35-8 victory over the Saskatchewan White Team.

The EE Selects are an elite level travel team where Canadian athletes aged 12-18 can get high-level coaching and education from current and former CFL coaches and players. The program hosted their first ever practice in December of last year and will culminate in a Tournament in Mexico from February 18-22.

The creation of the EE Selects program is an important component in the Edmonton Elks strategy to grow their involvement in the community and amateur football programs across Northern Alberta.







