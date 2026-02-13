Elks Release Offensive Lineman Martez Ivey
CFL Edmonton Elks

Elks Release Offensive Lineman Martez Ivey

Published on February 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks News Release


EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have announced the following transaction:

American offensive lineman Martez Ivey has been released

Check out the Edmonton Elks Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Football League Stories from February 13, 2026


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central