Elks Release Offensive Lineman Martez Ivey

Published on February 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have announced the following transaction:

American offensive lineman Martez Ivey has been released







Canadian Football League Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.