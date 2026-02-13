Elks Release Offensive Lineman Martez Ivey
Published on February 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks News Release
EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have announced the following transaction:
American offensive lineman Martez Ivey has been released
