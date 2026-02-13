Lions Add American Quarterback Gevani Mccoy

Published on February 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced today that the team has signed American quarterback Gevani McCoy.

McCoy (6'0, 195 lbs)- began his college career at Idaho from 2021 to 2023, suiting up in 26 games and completing 448 of 684 pass attempts for 5,843 yards and 43 touchdowns. On the ground, he added 301 yards and five touchdowns on 183 carries. The Baldwin Hills, California native won the FCS National Freshman of the Year Award and Big Sky Freshman of the Year in 2022. This was after his 2021 campaign only saw three appearances in the Fall season. McCoy transferred to Oregon State for 2024 and Temple for 2025.







