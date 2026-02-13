RedBlacks Sign Four to Offence

Published on February 13, 2026

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

SIGNED:

American receiver Cade McDonald

HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 195 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-05-07

HOMETOWN: Naperville, IL | SCHOOL: Miami (OH)

McDonald most recently spent time in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. McDonald finished his collegiate career at Miami University in Ohio, where he suited up in 25 games over his two seasons (2023-24), registering 80 receptions for 986 yards and six touchdowns, while also adding 32 punt returns for 311 yards. He began his collegiate career at Michigan State, where he played 20 games over two seasons (2020-22), registering five receptions for 46 yards.

Global offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 321 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-10-31

HOMETOWN: Frankfurt, DE | SCHOOL: Nebraska

Nouili spent the last two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes after being selected by the club in the second round, 18th overall, in the 2024 Global draft. The German offensive lineman finished his collegiate career at Nebraska, where he played 23 games over three seasons (2021-23). He began his collegiate career at Colorado State, where he saw action in eight games in his lone season (2019) before transferring.

American receiver Mathew Sexton

HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 175 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1997-10-17

HOMETOWN: Clinton, MI | SCHOOL: Eastern Michigan

Sexton spent time in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins (2024), New England Patriots (2023), Atlanta Falcons (2023), Kansas City Chiefs (2022) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2021). He also spent time in the UFL (formerly XFL) with the Vegas Vipers (2023) and San Antonio Brahmas (2025). The Eastern Michigan product played 43 games over his four seasons with the Eagles (2016-19), registering 100 receptions for 1,335 yards and nine touchdowns, while adding two punt returns for 77 yards and a touchdown.

American running back Jacquez Stuart

HEIGHT: 5-9 | WEIGHT: 175 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-02-07

HOMETOWN: Miami, FL | SCHOOL: Toledo

Stuart most recently spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles (2025) and Buffalo Bills (2025) during minicamp. He played 58 games over six seasons at the University of Toledo (2019-24), registering 1,904 yards on 365 carries with 13 touchdowns while adding 50 receptions for 463 yards and one touchdown. Stuart also handled the return duties adding 75 kick returns for 1,945 yards and three touchdowns. He was named First Team All-MAC at kick returner in 2023 and 2024.







