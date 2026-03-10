RedBlacks Return to Ottawa for Training Camp in 2026

Published on March 10, 2026

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS are heading back to the nation's capital for training camp in 2026, with the team set to take the field beginning May 10 at TD Place.

Training camp returns to Ottawa after the club hosted last year's camp at Queen's University in Kingston, bringing preparations for the upcoming season back to the team's home facilities and fans.

"We're excited to be bringing training camp back to Ottawa in 2026," said Vice President of Football Operations Shawn Burke. "When Coach Dinwiddie and I discussed what we felt was best for our 2026 team we determined being here in Ottawa at TD Place was the ideal scenario. The energy and support in our city matter and having camp here allows us to strengthen that bond between the club and the community while giving us the best opportunity to have a successful start to the season."

Rookie camp will open May 6, with full training camp getting underway May 10. All but one of the team's main camp practices will take place at TD Place and are open to the public. More details on practice times and dates will be shared leading up to training camp.

The REDBLACKS will also host the annual Fan Fest on May 16, with additional details to be announced at a later date.

Key Dates:

May 6 - Rookie Camp opens

May 10 - First day of Training Camp

May 16 - Fan Fest

May 22 - Preseason at Montreal (Percival Molson Stadium)

May 29 - Preseason vs. Montreal (TD Place)

May 30 - Training Camp concludes

Ottawa opens its preseason schedule on May 22 at Percival Molson Stadium against the Montreal Alouettes, before hosting Montreal in a rematch at TD Place on May 29.

Following the conclusion of training camp, the REDBLACKS will open the 2026 regular season at TD Place on June 6, when the Edmonton Elks visit Ottawa.







