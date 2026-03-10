Tiger-Cats Add Defensive Back Stephen Douglas

Published on March 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the signing of American defensive back Stephen Douglas.

Douglas, 24, played two seasons at Northwood University (2023-25), appearing in 16 games and recording 103 tackles (73 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, eight pass breakups and one blocked kick.

Prior to transferring to Northwood, the 5-11, 192-pound native of Conifer, Colorado spent two seasons at Albion College (2021-22). In 11 games with the Britons, Douglas registered 42 tackles (31 solo), three tackles for loss, one interception, three passes defended, one forced fumble and one blocked kick.







