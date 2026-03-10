Alouettes Sign American WR Jacoby Matthews
Published on March 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday that they have signed American wide receiver Jacoby Matthews to a two-year contract (2026-2027).
Matthews (5'10", 167 lbs.) was electrifying in his final season with Alcorn State University in 2025, recording 384 yards on 31 receptions and two touchdowns, along with a punt return for a touchdown. The 23-year-old also added 287 yards on returns.
The McComb, MS native previously played for Florida International in 2023 and 2024.
