Alouettes Sign American WR Jacoby Matthews

Published on March 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday that they have signed American wide receiver Jacoby Matthews to a two-year contract (2026-2027).

Matthews (5'10", 167 lbs.) was electrifying in his final season with Alcorn State University in 2025, recording 384 yards on 31 receptions and two touchdowns, along with a punt return for a touchdown. The 23-year-old also added 287 yards on returns.

