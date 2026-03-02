Alouettes Agree to Terms with WR Sean Ryan
Alouettes Agree to Terms with WR Sean Ryan

Published on March 2, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release


Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday that they have signed American wide receiver Sean Ryan to a two-year contract (2026-2027).

Ryan (6'3", 198 lbs.) played his final collegiate season with Rutgers in 2022. In 12 games, he caught 26 passes for 440 yards and three touchdowns.

The 27-year-old also played for West Virginia University for three seasons (2019-2020-2021). In his final year with the Mountaineers, he recorded 399 receiving yards on 25 catches while scoring three touchdowns in 13 games.

A native of Philadelphia, PA, Ryan began his career at Temple University in 2018. In 2023 and 2024, he was part of the Baltimore Ravens organization in the NFL.

Alouettes release a quarterback

The Alouettes also announced that they have released QB James Morgan (Florida International).

