Alouettes Agree to Terms with WR Sean Ryan
Published on March 2, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday that they have signed American wide receiver Sean Ryan to a two-year contract (2026-2027).
Ryan (6'3", 198 lbs.) played his final collegiate season with Rutgers in 2022. In 12 games, he caught 26 passes for 440 yards and three touchdowns.
The 27-year-old also played for West Virginia University for three seasons (2019-2020-2021). In his final year with the Mountaineers, he recorded 399 receiving yards on 25 catches while scoring three touchdowns in 13 games.
A native of Philadelphia, PA, Ryan began his career at Temple University in 2018. In 2023 and 2024, he was part of the Baltimore Ravens organization in the NFL.
Alouettes release a quarterback
The Alouettes also announced that they have released QB James Morgan (Florida International).
