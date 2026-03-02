Alouettes Agree to Terms with WR Sean Ryan

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday that they have signed American wide receiver Sean Ryan to a two-year contract (2026-2027).

Ryan (6'3", 198 lbs.) played his final collegiate season with Rutgers in 2022. In 12 games, he caught 26 passes for 440 yards and three touchdowns.

The 27-year-old also played for West Virginia University for three seasons (2019-2020-2021). In his final year with the Mountaineers, he recorded 399 receiving yards on 25 catches while scoring three touchdowns in 13 games.

A native of Philadelphia, PA, Ryan began his career at Temple University in 2018. In 2023 and 2024, he was part of the Baltimore Ravens organization in the NFL.

Alouettes release a quarterback

The Alouettes also announced that they have released QB James Morgan (Florida International).







