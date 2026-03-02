Argonauts Add DB Vincent Gray & DL Quincy Robinson

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that the team has signed American DB Vincent Gray and American DL Quincy Robinson.

Gray (6'2"/195lbs) most recently spent time with the Arlington Renegades of the United Football League in 2025. The Michigan native spent parts of 2022, 2023, and 2024 with the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, and Cleveland Browns. Gray saw action in one game with Cleveland in 2024, tallying 5 tackles and two pass deflections. The former University of Michigan Wolverine (2018-2023) recorded 91 tackles, one sack, 15 pass deflections, and one forced fumble while in Ann Arbor.

Robinson (6'3"/235lbs) spent 2025 at Delaware State, where over 12 games, he amassed 40 tackles, 10 for loss, 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. The North Carolina native started his college career at Bluefield University (2022-2024), where over 31 games tallied 177 tackles, 41.5 for loss, 21 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries. Robinson was AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 and All-AAC twice. The defensive lineman played three games at Louisburg College in 2021.







