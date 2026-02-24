American OL Phillip Wilder Joins Boatmen

February 24, 2026

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that the team has signed American OL Phillip Wilder.

Wilder (6'5"/315lbs) attended the University of Cincinnati from 2023 to 2024, where he suited up for 15 games along the offensive line. In 2024, the Bearcats' offense ranked sixth in the Big 12 in total offense, and the offensive line paved the way for running back Corey Kiner to rush for a second consecutive 1,000-yard season. The Jonesboro, Georgia native started his collegiate career at Southeast Missouri State from 2020 to 2022, playing in 18 games for the Redhawks. In 2022, Wilder helped his team rush for over 200 yards per game.







