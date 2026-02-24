CFL Mentorship Program Welcomes 2026 Cohort

TORONTO - Seven players will participate in the fifth annual Canadian Football League (CFL) Mentorship Program. The joint initiative between the CFL and the CFL Players' Association (CFLPA) will see players take part in professional development sessions to gain a deeper understanding of the business behind the game.

CFL MENTORSHIP PROGRAM - 2026 COHORT

(Name | POS | Team/Status)

Bryce Bell | OL | Calgary

Jack Cassar | LB | Toronto

Stavros Katsantonis | DB | Hamilton

Redha Kramdi | LB | Winnipeg

Jeremiah Masoli | QB | Free Agent

Folarin Orimolade | DL | Calgary

Landon Rice | OL | Free Agent

"Careers in football can continue to thrive long past playing days," said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston. "In business settings, in boardrooms, in the media and more - we have seen players transition to new and exciting opportunities to grow the game and to ensure its future is bright. We're excited to continue our efforts with the CFLPA to support our players on and off the field."

The program supplements the work done through the CFLPA Academy - a resource provided to all active and recently retired members, as well as their families, to assist in career and personal development.

"Programs like this, in partnership with the league, reflect our commitment to supporting our members beyond their playing careers," said CFLPA Executive Director David Mackie. "By connecting players with experienced leaders and real-world business insights, we're helping them build the confidence, knowledge and networks they need to succeed long after they leave the field."

The players will meet with subject matter experts from the League Office for information sessions across various departments, including Football Operations, Social Media and Content, Partnerships, Marketing and Communications, Data Insights, and more. Participants will visit the TSN studios for a behind the scenes look at the CFL ON TSN broadcast. The program concludes at the University of Waterloo's Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House, where participants will assist in executing the CFL Invitational Combine.

