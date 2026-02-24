Lions Sign Veteran Defensive Back Jamal Parker

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions added another veteran piece to the secondary with the signing of American Jamal Parker on Tuesday.

Parker (5'8, 177 lbs)- the New Jersey native suited up in 11 games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2025, making 36 defensive tackles, one interception, and also recorded a 60-yard fumble return touchdown in week three against the Lions.

Before missing the entire 2024 season due to a torn ACL suffered in training camp, Parker appeared in 21 regular season contests with the Bombers from 2022 to 2023. He recorded 50 defensive tackles, 11 special teams stops, one interception and a sack across his first two CFL campaigns. Parker made his playoff debut in the 2022 Western Final before recording four defensive tackles in the 109th Grey Cup against Toronto the next week. He added a pair of defensive stops in the 110th Grey Cup against Montreal in 2023.

Parker suited up in 48 games at Kent State from 2016 to 2019, recording 230 total tackles (156 solo, 74 assisted), four tackles for a loss, nine interceptions, 38 pass knockdowns, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He added 29 kickoff returns for 1,181 yards and a touchdown. Parker also earned a Second-Team All-MAC selection in his senior season.







