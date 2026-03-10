American OL Cole De Magistris Joins Boatmen
March 10, 2026
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that the team has signed American OL Cole De Magistris.
De Magistris (6'4"/295lbs) started 23 games over two seasons at Sacred Heart (2024-2025), where he was a team captain as a senior. The Pioneers were Yankee Conference champions in both of De Magistris' seasons at SHU. The Emerson, NJ native played at Bates College from 2021 to 2023, seeing action in 21 games for the Bobcats. The offensive lineman was named a team captain in his final two seasons at Bates.
The team also announced the release of Canadian OL Sage Doxtater.
