Alouettes Team up with the Carabins Cheerleaders

Published on February 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes organization is proud to announce that starting with the 2026 season, the Université de Montréal Carabins cheerleading team will become the official stunt team of the Alouettes.

"We are very happy to be joining forces with the Carabins family at the Université de Montréal and their cheerleading team," said René Masson, Senior Vice-President, Chief Operating and Financial Officer of the Montreal Alouettes. "We would like to thank everyone who contributed to our dance team over the past two years. We look forward to working with our new team and remain confident that they will amaze fans at our games. The entire university network will benefit from this great showcase, which will help further promote and highlight cheerleading."

This means that Alouettes fans will see the Université de Montréal Carabins cheerleading team perform at every home game. These young men and women will have the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of vibrant crowds at Percival-Molson Memorial Stadium.

"Performing in a professional environment with the Alouettes provides an exceptional showcase and directly contributes to expanding the visibility of cheerleading," says Karolane Landry, head coach of the Université de Montréal Carabins cheerleading team. "It's not just progress for one team; it's progress for the entire sport. It's an important step toward lasting recognition. Seeing university cheerleading take its place on a major sports stage allows the next generation to envision going even further."







