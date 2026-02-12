RedBlacks Sign Two

Published on February 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

SIGNED:

American receiver Andy Isabella

HEIGHT: 5-9 | WEIGHT: 190 lbs BIRTHDAY: 1996-11-18

HOMETOWN: Mayfield, OH | SCHOOL: UMASS

Isabella played 43 games over five seasons in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals (2019-22), Baltimore Ravens (2022) and Buffalo Bills, registering 33 receptions for 447 yards and three touchdowns. The UMASS product also spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2024), San Francisco 49ers (2025) and in the UFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks (2025). He was originally selected by the Cardinals in the second round, 62nd overall in the 2019 NFL draft after four seasons at UMASS.

American defensive lineman Jordan Smith

HEIGHT: 6-6 | WEIGHT: 255 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1998-04-10

HOMETOWN: Lithonia, GA | SCHOOL: UAB

Smith suited up in two games over his three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2021-23) after originally being selected by the club in the fourth round, 121st overall in the 2021 NFL draft. In addition, Smith also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs (2024) before signing with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2025. He began his collegiate career at the University of Florida (2016-17) before transferring to Butler CC (2018) and finishing his career at UAB (2019-20).

RETIRED:

American receiver Robert Lewis







