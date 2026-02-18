RedBlacks Add Offensive Line Duo Martez Ivey and Gregor MacKellar

Published on February 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

SIGNED:

American offensive lineman Martez Ivey

HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 305 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1995-07-25

HOMETOWN: Apopka, FL | SCHOOL: Florida

Ivey saw action in all 18 games for the Edmonton Elks in 2025. For his career, Ivey has played 67 games over five seasons with the Elks (2022-25) and Toronto Argonauts (2021). He earned West All-CFL honours in 2024 and was named the Elks nominee for Most Outstanding Lineman in 2023 and 2024. The former Florida Gator offensive lineman spent time in the NFL with the New England Patriots (2019) and Carolina Panthers (2021) and also spent time in the XFL with the Tampa Bay Vipers (2020).

National offensive lineman Gregor MacKellar

HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 311 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1998-07-22

HOMETOWN: Timberlea, NS | SCHOOL: St. Francis Xavier

MacKellar played all 18 games for the Edmonton Elks last season. The Timberlea, Nova Scotia native has played 61 games over his four seasons in the CFL with the Elks (2025) and Toronto Argonauts (2022-24), where he helped Toronto capture Grey Cup championships in 2022 and 2024. The St. Francis Xavier University product was originally selected by the Argos in the first round, sixth overall in the 2022 CFL draft.







