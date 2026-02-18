Grey Cup Community Tour Schedule Dates Added Through Mid-March
Published on February 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are pleased to announce additional dates and locations for the Grey Cup Community Tour.
The Club will provide updates on public tour dates to the media on a rolling basis, but the most up to date information will be available on the Roughriders website: https://www.riderville.com/grey-cup-tour/
The Grey Cup will be accompanied by members of the 2025 Championship Team and/or Gainer the Gopher.
Please note that the list below is not comprehensive and only reflects tour events that are open to the public. Media should reach out to Director of Communications Arielle Zerr with any inquiries about additional nonpublic stops or locations or if they wish to obtain interviews at Grey Cup Community Tour locations.
*Denotes previously announced location
UPCOMING DATES
Wednesday, February 18th
Meadow Lake - Saskatchewan Winter Games*
Where: 3rd Street East
When: 2 p.m.
Meadow Lake Co-op
Where: 107 2nd Avenue West
When: 4:30 p.m.
--
Thursday, February 26th
Assiniboia
Where: Southland Co-op Centre
When: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
--
Friday, February 27th
Foam Lake
Where: Foam Lake Community Hall
When: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
--
Saturday, February 28th
Fort Qu'Appelle
Where: Winter Festival - 202 Boundary Ave
When: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
--
Sunday, March 1st
Saskatoon - Telemiracle 50
Where: Prairieland Park
When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Saskatoon - Wanuskewin Heritage Park
Where: 4 Penner Road
When: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
--
Friday, March 6th
Yorkton Terriers Hockey Game
Where: Westland Arena
When: 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
--
Saturday March 7th
Yorkton Tribal Council Powwow
Where: 455 Broadway Street West
When: 1 p.m.
--
Saturday, March 14th
Estevan Bruins Hockey Game
Where: Affinity Place
When: 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
--
Thursday, March 19th
Regina - Canada's Farm Show
Where: REAL District - specific location TBD
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
