Grey Cup Community Tour Schedule Dates Added Through Mid-March

Published on February 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders are pleased to announce additional dates and locations for the Grey Cup Community Tour.

The Club will provide updates on public tour dates to the media on a rolling basis, but the most up to date information will be available on the Roughriders website: https://www.riderville.com/grey-cup-tour/

The Grey Cup will be accompanied by members of the 2025 Championship Team and/or Gainer the Gopher.

Please note that the list below is not comprehensive and only reflects tour events that are open to the public. Media should reach out to Director of Communications Arielle Zerr with any inquiries about additional nonpublic stops or locations or if they wish to obtain interviews at Grey Cup Community Tour locations.

*Denotes previously announced location

UPCOMING DATES

Wednesday, February 18th

Meadow Lake - Saskatchewan Winter Games*

Where: 3rd Street East

When: 2 p.m.

Meadow Lake Co-op

Where: 107 2nd Avenue West

When: 4:30 p.m.

--

Thursday, February 26th

Assiniboia

Where: Southland Co-op Centre

When: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

--

Friday, February 27th

Foam Lake

Where: Foam Lake Community Hall

When: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

--

Saturday, February 28th

Fort Qu'Appelle

Where: Winter Festival - 202 Boundary Ave

When: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

--

Sunday, March 1st

Saskatoon - Telemiracle 50

Where: Prairieland Park

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Saskatoon - Wanuskewin Heritage Park

Where: 4 Penner Road

When: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

--

Friday, March 6th

Yorkton Terriers Hockey Game

Where: Westland Arena

When: 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

--

Saturday March 7th

Yorkton Tribal Council Powwow

Where: 455 Broadway Street West

When: 1 p.m.

--

Saturday, March 14th

Estevan Bruins Hockey Game

Where: Affinity Place

When: 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

--

Thursday, March 19th

Regina - Canada's Farm Show

Where: REAL District - specific location TBD

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.







