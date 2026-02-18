LB Enock Makonzo & WR Dymere Miller Join Argonauts

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that the team has signed Canadian LB Enock Makonzo and American WR Dymere Miller.

Makonzo (5'10"/189lbs) missed all of 2025 with an injury after signing with Winnipeg in February. The Lachine, Quebec native was the fourth overall selection in the 2022 CFL Draft by Edmonton, where he would play in 22 games over two seasons, tallying 67 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, two sacks, and two forced fumbles. The linebacker signed with Hamilton in 2024 but missed the season due to injury. Makonzo attended Coastal Carolina University (2019-2021), where he recorded 150 tackles, 21.5 for loss, two sacks, five forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 27 games. He began his collegiate career at New Mexico Military Institute.

Miller (5'11"/184lbs) most recently spent time with the New York Jets in 2025. The speedy receiver spent 2024 at Rutgers, where he caught 59 passes for 757 yards, to go along with four touchdowns in 13 games. The Coatesville, Pennsylvania native, played at Monmouth University from 2021 to 2023, where he holds single-season records in receptions (90), receiving yards (1,293), receiving yards in a game, and 100-yard games (6). Miller ranks fifth all-time in Hawks' receiving yards and receptions and seventh in touchdowns. He finished his career with 168 receptions, 2,387 receiving yards, and 17 touchdowns. He was named an FCS All-American in his senior year.







