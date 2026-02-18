Kicks for Kids Returns for 18th Season with Tiger-Cats and Carmens Group

Published on February 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Carmens Group announced today the return of Kicks for Kids, the club's longest-running community initiative, for an 18th season in 2026. The program supports underprivileged children in the Hamilton area by funding the purchase of new running shoes, with $2,500 raised during the 2025 season.

"Kicks for Kids is one of the most meaningful ways we give back to our community," said Amanda Heeren, Manager of Community Partnerships & Player Relations, Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "It creates a direct impact for local youth by helping provide something essential, and we are proud to continue supporting this program."

Throughout the 2026 regular season, donations will be driven by the Tiger-Cats' success on the field. For every successful field goal at home games, Carmens Group will donate $100 for each yard over 40, with the Tiger-Cats matching the total contribution. A 45-yard field goal, for example, will generate a $500 donation toward the program.

"At Carmens Group, we believe business has a responsibility to build the communities it operates in," said Joe Mercanti, Chief Experience and Systems Officer, Carmens Group. "Kicks for Kids has become a cornerstone of that commitment. For 17 seasons, alongside the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and United Way, we've turned big moments on the field into real impact off the field and providing more than 1,000 pairs of shoes to local youth. A new pair of running shoes may seem simple, but to a child, it represents confidence, inclusion, and opportunity. We're proud to continue investing in the next generation of Hamilton."

At the end of the season, youth connected to United Way Halton & Hamilton-supported agencies will be invited to a special shoe shopping experience, where they'll select new footwear alongside Tiger-Cats players and Carmens Group representatives.

"Through Kicks for Kids, in partnership with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats & Carmens, we're turning community spirit into real opportunity for children and youth across Halton and Hamilton," said Brad Park, President & CEO, United Way Halton & Hamilton. "Every contribution helps remove barriers, ensuring young people have access to the programs, mentorship, and support they need to grow, succeed, and feel a true sense of belonging. When we rally together behind initiatives like this, we're not just investing in today's kids, we're strengthening the future of our entire community."

The Kicks for Kids shopping event for the 2025 season will take place on Saturday, February 21 at Sport Chek Meadowlands in Ancaster, Ont. Media are invited to attend and are asked to RSVP by emailing ticatspr@ticats.ca.







Canadian Football League Stories from February 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.