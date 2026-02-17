Hamilton Sports Group and Porter Airlines Introduce the Porter Hangar - A New Elevated Gameday Experience

Published on February 17, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON, ONT. - Building on the landmark partnership that debuted last season, Hamilton Sports Group, together with Porter Airlines, today announced the official takeoff of The Porter Hangar - an innovative new hospitality destination set to land at Hamilton Stadium for the 2026 season, designed to deliver the latest in elevated fan experiences for Tiger-Cats supporters.

The evolution and expansion of the stadium's popular North End Patio is being custom-built to further enhance how fans experience gameday, offering an "elevated economy" environment that blends comfort, convenience, access, and social connection in a weather-protected end-zone setting.

The Porter Hangar is scheduled to open in time for the Tiger-Cats to kick off the season on May 23, 2026.

"At Hamilton Sports Group, we're constantly evolving the live event experience for our fans and partners - from how people move through the stadium, to how they gather, interact, and experience the game," said Matt Afinec, President and Chief Operating Officer of Hamilton Sports Group. "The Porter Hangar is a bold next step in that ongoing commitment. Porter has been an outstanding partner, and together we're building something that enhances how fans experience football, while staying true to what makes Hamilton Stadium such a special place to watch live sports."

The Porter Hangar will offer fans:

Private, weather-protected lounge experience with reserved seating and a dedicated entry

Up-close access to live game action and entertainment

Located in the stadium's popular North End, offering two elevated levels with direct sightlines and close proximity to the field

Flexible hosting configurations, including dedicated rail seating and private reserved tables for groups

Inclusive food and non-alcoholic beverage service featuring elevated gameday favourites

Access to dedicated washrooms and integrated audio-visual enhancements that keep fans connected to the action

Please note: Visual renderings and the final product may differ.

The dynamic new two-level structure will create an intimate and energetic atmosphere that delivers impressive amenities at a more accessible commitment level than traditional hospitality options.

"The Porter Hangar is inspired by the airline's renowned hospitality and service, giving fans the ultimate game-day experience at Hamilton Stadium," said Edmond Eldebs, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Porter Airlines. "Porter is investing significantly in Hamilton and now flies to 10 destinations, taking fans and the community even farther. We're proud to be associated with this passionate fan base and look forward to welcoming them to The Porter Hangar with the same level of care that they receive onboard our aircraft."

Unprecedented Field-Level Access Coming in 2027

Beginning in 2027, The Porter Hangar will expand further with the addition of a member-only field-level viewing area. This enhancement will offer fans dedicated field-level access, providing a closer-than-ever fan experience.

Season Seat Membership Priority

The Porter Hangar will be offered primarily through Season Seat Memberships, giving fans the opportunity to reserve the same table or seating location for the full season.

Fans are encouraged to register for priority access to The Porter Hangar Season Seat Memberships.

A limited number of single-game tickets may be made available for purchase at a later date to be announced.

For more information and to join the priority list, visit Ticats.ca/porterhangar.







